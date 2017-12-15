Darlington new manager of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Jesse Darlington Jr. has been named manager of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days exposition.

He has been serving as interim manager since November 2016.

A facilities coordinator in the College of Agricultural Sciences, Darlington has been involved with the event for more than 20 years, working in various roles, including site manager.

A graduate of the college with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness management and owner of a family farm where he raises crops and livestock, Darlington said he is pleased to use his experience and knowledge to advance the show.

“I have been honored to be involved with the show for many years — it’s a fantastic event with fantastic people,” Darlington said.

Held annually in August since 1969, Ag Progress Days attracts as many as 50,000 attendees to the 55-acre show site at Penn State’s Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, located 9 miles southwest of the University Park campus.

Looking forward, Darlington wants to enhance the show by providing more opportunities for farmers to try out the latest equipment such as tractors and mowers. He also wants to educate visitors about the numerous career opportunities in agriculture.