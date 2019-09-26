Celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 28

FAIRFAX, Va. — National Hunting and Fishing Day, which honors the commitment of sportsmen to wildlife conservation and promotes the continued enjoyment of outdoor heritage, is Sept. 28.

On May 2, 1972, President Richard Nixon signed the first National Hunting and Fishing Day proclamation.

Since then, Americans have celebrated National Hunting and Fishing Day on the fourth Saturday of every September.

Hunters, anglers and target shooters in the United States contribute nearly $1.75 billion annually to conservation through the purchase of licenses, excise taxes paid on hunting and fishing equipment and ammunition, and contributions to various conservation organizations.

