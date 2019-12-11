Deadlines extended to apply for Dairy Margin Coverage, MFP

SALEM, Ohio — The deadline to enroll in the Dairy Margin Coverage program for 2020 has been extended due to the weather, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.

Applications will be accepted through Dec. 20. The USDA also announced it will accept Market Facilitation Program applications through Dec. 20.

Bill Northey, USDA under secretary for farm production and conservation, said they know some producers are still working in the fields, so they haven’t had time to conduct business at their local USDA offices.

The original deadline for the 2020 Dairy Margin Coverage was Dec. 13. The program offers protection to dairy farmers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed cost falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the farmer.

The Market Facilitation Program payments are aimed at helping farmers who suffered damage due to retaliatory tariffs from the trade war with China.