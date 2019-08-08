Dean’s first charity steer show raises over $146,000

COLUMBUS — The Dean’s Charity Steer Show, a new event at the Ohio State Fair, raised more than $146,000 (and counting) for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.

The July 30 charity show, at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair’s Voinovich Livestock & Trade Center, included 13 teams of celebrity exhibitors and 4-H’ers with their steers.

Exhibitor Clark Kellogg, former NBA player and CBS Sports lead college basketball analyst, and his 4-H teammate, Sydney Sanders from Highland County, took the Best Steer Award with Sanders’ Charolais, Cosmo.

The Showmanship Award went to exhibitor Bob Peterson, public servant and eighth generation farmer from Fayette County, and his 4-H teammate, Victoria Waits and her Angus steer, Rabbit, also from Fayette County.

Exhibitor Adam Sharp, Ohio Farm Bureau executive vice president, along with his Miami County 4-H’er Sam Sutherly and his crossbred steer, Buttercup won the People’s Choice Award.

More than 900 attended the Steer Show event and made donations ranging from 87 cents to $15,000. All bids and sale proceeds were donated to RMHC. Donations to RMHC will be accepted through Aug. 31 at www.give.osu.edu/deanscharitysteershow.

The 2020 Dean’s Charity Steer Show is set for Aug. 4.