DEP seeks applications for how to spend $5M in Shell money

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced that the Beaver County Environmental Mitigation Community Fund steering committee finalized a plan for how to spend $5 million in funds the community received from Shell Chemicals Appalachia for violating air pollution regulations.

The $5 million Environmental Mitigation Community Fund was created as part of the consent order and agreement signed between DEP and Shell Chemicals Appalachia LLC, under which Shell formally acknowledged that the company exceeded total emission limitations for air contaminants, agreed to make repairs to reduce future exceedances and agreed to pay nearly $10 million to DEP and the local community – including $5 million for environmental projects to benefit the local communities.

a protocol implementation plan, which establishes the advisory board’s role in executing projects.

The implementation plan outlines how the advisory board is to review and recommend funding for projects, criteria for eligible applicants, the application timeline, project requirements, and selection criteria and process. The plan also names The Pittsburgh Foundation as the trustee to manage and disburse the funds. The advisory board has opened the call for applicants and begun public engagement to encourage applications.

The application period for community projects to benefit the environment, health, and/or quality of life for communities in Beaver County will run from Jan. 4 through Feb. 29.

A link to the application and more information can be found on DEP’s community information webpage for the fund, www.dep.pa.gov/About/Regional/SouthwestRegion/Community%20Information/Shell-Petrochemical-Complex/Pages/Environmental-Mitigation-Community-Fund.aspx

There is no minimum or maximum funding level, so applicants may apply for funding at an amount appropriate for their project. If funds are still available, there may be more application periods opened and projects funded. At least one project selected for funding should provide for regular, independent air quality testing in the vicinity of the facility. Also, at least one selected project should focus on meaningful community education and engagement that fosters civic participation. Projects that meet this criteria are encouraged. Eligible organizations must be classified as a 501(c)(3) or partner with one and be based in Beaver County or partner with a Beaver County-based organization.

Through Febuary, the advisory board will host two in-person public meetings, one virtual public meeting, two virtual question-and-answer sessions and a weekly virtual office hours. The virtual office hours will provide guidance and answer questions for prospective applicants.