DFA buying plant in Minnesota

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) announced Dec. 17 it is acquiring Agropur’s St. Paul, Minnesota, facility.

The acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, will expand the farmer-owned cooperative’s extended shelf-life capabilities and introduce aseptic processing into its business portfolio.

The facility manufactures a variety of fresh, extended shelf-life and aseptic dairy products for well-known grocery store chains and organic milk brands.

Employees will retain their current positions. In addition, the existing management team will continue to manage all day-to-day operations, including customer relationships, milk procurement and production.

It is anticipated the transaction will close early in January.