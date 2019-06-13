DFA turns social currency into real milk

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Throughout June, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) will help raise awareness and provide relief towards the summer nutrition gap felt by nearly 18 million students who rely on school lunch programs across the country.

To do this, DFA is rallying around the power of social media and the support of celebrity chef Christina Tosi to share this message and raise donations based on social actions.

For each social post during the month of June using #GiveMilkMoney, DFA will donate one gallon of milk, through its DFA Cares Foundation, to kids in need through Feeding America food banks across the country.

To join the #GiveMilkMoney movement and enable DFA to donate milk, simply post on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using #GiveMilkMoney and DFA will donate up to 10,000 gallons of milk.

For more information on how to help, visit GiveMilkMoney.com.