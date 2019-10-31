Do you know your scat?

NOVELTY, Ohio — Sometimes folks are alerted to the presence of an animal by observing a clue: a footprint, an antler, a sign of feeding behavior. And sometimes all that’s left behind is the scat.

How good are you at scatology? Naturalist Linda Gilbert will put you to the test Nov. 3 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at The West Woods Nature Center.

Registration is not required for the earlier, informational program, but if you want to attend Scat-making 101 — using baking clay and other materials to make authentic-looking scat replicas — from 3 to 4 p.m., register at www.geaugaparkdistrict.org.

For more on Geauga Park District offerings, call 440-286-9516 or visit Geauga Park District online via www.geaugaparkdistrict.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.