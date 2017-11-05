Don’t burn leaves or brush in November

COLUMBUS — Live out in the country and want to burn your leaves this fall? Better not.

Ohio law prohibits outdoor debris burning from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the end of November.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, burning is limited in the fall due to the abundance of dry fuel on the ground in the form of grasses, crops and crop debris, weeds and fallen leaves. Winds can make a seemingly safe fire burn more intensely and escape control.

If a fire does escape control, immediately contact the local fire department — an escaped wildfire, even one burning in grass or weeds, is dangerous.

Violators of Ohio’s burning regulations are subject to citations and fines.

Residents should also check the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency regulations and consult with local fire officials about burning conditions.

If you burn. The ODNR Division of Forestry offers these tips for burning debris outdoors:

Consider using a 55-gallon drum with a weighted screen lid to provide an enclosed incinerator.

Know current and future weather conditions, have tools on hand and never leave a debris burn unattended.

Be informed about state and local burning regulations. Consult the local fire department for additional information and safety considerations.