Enlist E3 soybeans available for 2019 planting

WILMINGTON, Del. — Corteva Agriscience, the agriculture division of DowDuPont, and MS Technologies are launching Enlist E3 soybeans, a triple-stack herbicide tolerant soybean, for 2019 planting in the United States.

The seeds are available through Corteva Agriscience seed brands as well as through regional licensees.

Corteva Agriscience Chief Executive Officer-Elect James C. Collins Jr. said the new soybeans incorporate advanced herbicide tolerance and enable the use of Enlist One and Enlist Duo herbicides.

Jointly developed by Dow AgroSciences and MS Technologies, Enlist E3 soybeans provide tolerance to new 2,4-D choline in Enlist Duo and Enlist One herbicides, as well as glyphosate and glufosinate herbicides.

Enlist Duo herbicide is a combination of new 2,4-D choline and glyphosate, a blend for control of broadleaf and grass weeds. Enlist One herbicide is a 2,4-D choline product offering broadleaf weed control with greater tank-mix flexibility, including the ability to tank mix with qualified glufosinate products.

Farmers can apply Enlist herbicides in burn down through post-emergence in conjunction with Enlist E3 soybeans.

An additional benefit of Enlist E3 soybeans is no plant-back window after a burn-down application of Enlist herbicides.

Corteva officials also said the Enlist herbicides have “near-zero volatility” and reduced potential for physical drift.

Enlist E3 soybeans are approved for cultivation in the U.S., Canada and Brazil. Enlist E3 soybeans have received import authorization in importing countries including China and the Philippines.

Enlist E3 soybeans should now be managed through standard grain handling practices in the U.S. for products containing biotechnology traits.

Availability

Enlist E3 soybeans will be available in commercial quantities across all Corteva Agriscience brands in 2020, including the flagship Pioneer brand, as well as from Stine Seed Company and Merschman Seed Company.

Corteva Agriscience and MS Technologies also plan to broadly license Enlist E3 soybean technology, and are in discussions with more than 100 seed brands. The company predicts Enlist E3 soybeans will be planted on more than 10 percent of U.S. and Canada soybean acres in 2020.