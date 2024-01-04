Enter the Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp competition

COLUMBUS — Submissions for the next Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp competition will be accepted Feb. 1-15. The winner’s work will be featured on the 2025 Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp, and the winner will receive a service contract of $4,000.

Ohio is one of the few states that features hand-painted artwork on the state wetlands stamp. Artists can choose to depict any of Ohio’s native waterfowl species other than American wigeon, canvasbacks or lesser scaup, which were featured on the previous three stamps. All artists ages 18 and older who reside in the U.S. may enter. Artwork will be judged Feb. 17 by a panel of five judges with a conservation background.

The winning entry will feature a qualifying species of Ohio waterfowl. The design may not exceed 18 inches wide by 13 inches high, should be displayed on a single white mat of 2½ inches width and be protected by a removable acetate or cellophane cover. All two-dimensional art mediums other than digital art and photographs are accepted.

For contest rules, including a list of qualifying species, read the Ohio Wildlife Wetlands Stamp Design Contest Rules and Artist Packet at wildohio.gov.

Established in 1982, Ohio’s duck stamp program is one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful. Sales of the stamp have produced more than $11 million for wetland habitat protection and conservation.

Hunters aged 18 and older are required to purchase an Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp to hunt waterfowl or migratory birds in Ohio, and many wildlife enthusiasts voluntarily purchase a stamp. Those looking to support wetland restoration can purchase the Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp for $15 at wildohio.gov.