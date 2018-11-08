EPA changes dicamba registration to 2020

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is extending the registration of dicamba for two years for “over-the-top” use (application to growing plants) to control weeds in fields for cotton and soybean plants genetically engineered to resist dicamba.

The following label changes were made to ensure that these products can continue to be used effectively while addressing potential concerns to surrounding crops and plants:

Dicamba registration decisions for 2019-2020 growing season:

Two-year registration (until Dec. 20, 2020);

Only certified applicators may apply dicamba over the top (those working under the supervision of a certified applicator may no longer make applications);

Prohibit over-the-top application of dicamba on soybeans 45 days after planting and cotton 60 days after planting;

For cotton, limit the number of over-the-top applications from 4 to 2 (soybeans remain at 2 OTT applications);

Applications will be allowed only from one hour after sunrise to two hours before sunset In counties where endangered species may exist, the downwind buffer will remain at 110 feet and there will be a new 57-foot buffer around the other sides of the field (the 110-foot downwind buffer applies to all applications, not just in counties where endangered species may exist);

Clarify training period for 2019 and beyond, ensuring consistency across all three products;

Enhanced tank clean out instructions for the entire system;

Enhanced label to improve applicator awareness on the impact of low pH’s on the potential volatility of dicamba;

Label clean up and consistency to improve compliance and enforceability.

The registration for all dicamba products will automatically expire on Dec. 20, 2020, unless EPA further extends it.