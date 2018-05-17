EPA plans ethane pipeline hearing

CADIZ, Ohio — Ohio Environmental Protection Agency will host a public information session and hearing at 6 p.m. May 23, to accept comments about water quality impacts related to constructing an ethane supply pipeline in Jefferson, Carroll and Harrison counties.

The meeting will take place at Harrison Central Junior/Senior High School, 440 E. Market St., Cadiz.

The Shell Pipeline Company has applied for a water quality certification to build an 11-mile,10-inch ethane supply pipeline from the existing MarkWest facility in Cadiz to a junction point two miles southeast of Scio and continuing with a 32.6-mile, 12-inch pipeline from the Utica East Ohio plant in Scio.

The pipeline, known as the Falcon Ethane Pipeline, will continue into West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

If approved, discharges from the construction would affect water quality within the Upper Ohio River watershed and the Tuscarawas watershed.

During the information session, Ohio EPA representatives will present details about the proposed project.

Public comments

During the hearing, which follows the information session, the public can submit comments and questions for the record regarding the application.

Ohio EPA will accept written comments on the application through May 30.

Anyone may submit written comments or request to be placed on a mailing list for information by writing to: Ohio EPA, Division of Surface Water, Permits Processing Unit, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216-1049, or emailing epa.dswcomments@epa.ohio.gov.

The application and related materials are available for review online.