Equipment group offers scholarships

ST. LOUIS — The Equipment Dealers Foundation, the charitable arm of the Equipment Dealers Association, is offering scholarships for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The deadline to submit all application materials is April 30. The scholarship program supports the training, retraining or advancement of current and potential employees of equipment dealerships.

Candidates must be recommended by a dealership to be eligible. This program is part of EDF’s broader workforce development initiative and aims to provide an incentive for qualified employees to begin or continue their professional growth within the agriculture industry.

Scholarships from EDF are $1,000 and are matched by the sponsoring dealership for a total of $2,000. These funds can be used for any educational program; associate, bachelor’s and post-graduate degrees in any field as well as technical training in the ag equipment industry.

Last year, EDF awarded a total of $28,000 to 14 students. More information about EDF’s scholarship program, including the guidelines and application, is available from scholarships@equipmentdealer.org.