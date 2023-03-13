Erie County Farm Bureau offers scholarships

Erie County Farm Bureau is offering scholarship opportunities to students pursuing post-secondary education. The scholarship amount is determined by the number of acceptable qualifying applications.

Applicant’s parent/legal guardian or themselves must be a resident of Erie County, a current Erie County Farm Bureau member at the time of application and payout. They must be a full-time enrollee of an accredited two or four-year college, university, or technical school working towards an undergraduate degree. Applicants must show a 2.0-grade point average.

A General Scholarship, an Ag-Related Scholarship and a Continuing Education Scholarship are all available. A major in agriculture or a support field is required for both the Ag-Related and Continuing Education Scholarships. Multiple scholarships can be awarded. Eligibility and approval of applicants will be determined at the discretion of the Erie County Board of Trustees or their designee.

The fillable form is available online at https://ofbf.org/foundation/scholarships/erie-county-scholarships/, on our website at erie.ofbf.org, or by emailing erie@ofbf.org. No handwritten forms will be accepted.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 PM on March 31, 2023.

For more information, contact the county Farm Bureau office at 440-877-0706.