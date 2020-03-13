Farm and Dairy auction, event listings affected by coronavirus concerns

Following Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement yesterday to close all K-12 schools from March 17-April 3 and to ban gatherings of more than 100 people, a number of activities, events and programs have been suspended or canceled.
Below is a list of Farm and Dairy auction and event listings that have been affected by DeWine’s ban. This list will be updated as more information is provided by our auctioneers and advertisers.
Event Listings
WG Dairy Supply, Inc
12993 Cleveland Rd, Creston, Ohio 44217
Open House – WG Dairy Supply Inc’s open house, originally scheduled for March 17, has been moved to April 16 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lincolnway Stamps
McKinley Club Stamp Show – The McKinley Stamp Club’s 89th Annual Stamp Show, originally scheduled for, April 4 and 5, has been canceled. No new date has been selected to reschedule the event at this time.
Lincolnway Stamps
Montrose Stamp Bourse – The Montrose Stamp Bourse, originally scheduled for May 3, has been canceled. No new date has been selected to reschedule the event at this time.
Auctions
Edinburg Auctions Sales, Inc.
4029 OH-14, Rootstown, OH 44272
March 14, 2020 – The consignment auction scheduled for March 14, has been postponed. However, a live online bidding auction may be made available in its place. Those interested should check https://www.edinburgauction.com/ for updates.
Masterson Brabander Auctions LLC
1480 Pearl Rd., Brunswick, OH 44212
March 21, 2020 – The auction scheduled for March 21, has been canceled. No new reschedule date has been selected at this time.
Steve & Seth Andrews – RES Auction Service
789 Industrial Blvd., Wooster, OH 44691
March 21, 2020 – The large surplus auction scheduled for March 21, has been canceled. No new reschedule date has been selected at this time.
Nelson Weaver
8076 OH-241, Millersburg, OH 44654
March 23, 2020 – The guns auction scheduled for March 23 will be postponed until a later date.
Andy Raber
Buckeye Morgan Horse Sale
Ashland County Fairgrounds
2042 Claremont Ave., Ashland, OH 44805
March 27, 28, 2020 – The Buckeye Morgan auction scheduled for March 27 and 28, has been postponed with no future auction date at this time.
Mark Yosick
211 North Kibler St., New Washington, OH 44854
March 28, 2020 – The coin auction scheduled for March 28 has been postponed with no future auction date at this time.
Kiko Auctioneers
3201 Parkway St., Canton, OH 44708
April 1, 2020 – The small firearms auction scheduled for April 1, has been canceled and rescheduled for April 15 at 4 p.m.
