Farm and Dairy to increase subscription rate

SALEM, Ohio — The annual subscription rate for Farm and Dairy will increase to $42.95/year, effective Feb. 2, 2023. A two-year subscription will increase to $72.95, and single copy rates will be $2. Subscribers who select an auto-renew option can renew for $33.95/year.

The last increase to our subscription rate was Feb. 2, 2015. In the past eight years, our newsprint costs have risen, and there have been postal rate increases, as well as hikes in other input costs.

“We think Farm and Dairy represents a great value and is well within line of similar publications. For just $42.95 per year, you receive a weekly publication delivered right to your mailbox that averages 80 pages and is chock-full of valuable and timely information,” said Publisher Scot Darling.

Darling encouraged readers to beat the price increase and renew before Feb. 2.

Even if your subscription will not run out until later in the year, when you renew at the current rate, the additional year is simply added to the end of your subscription.

For information or to renew, call us at 800-837-3419 or subscribe online at farmanddairy.com.