Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement scholarship program open

Mechanicsburg, PA — The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement will award at least $100,000 in scholarships to students who are planning to attend or are currently enrolled and pursuing a career in agriculture at a college, university, or technical school. The applications are available online from September 23, 2022, to January 6, 2023.

“We encourage any student who plans to work in the agriculture industry to apply for this scholarship,” says Laura Heilinger, Chairperson of the Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement. “You do not need to plan on being a farmer to apply – this program also applies to what we like to call the ‘other side of ag’, encompassing teachers, mechanics, veterinarians, loan officers, or engineers.”

The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement’s scholarship program will award at least ten scholarships in 2023, each valued at $10,000. There will be two separate applications this year, one for high school seniors and students currently enrolled in a two or four-year educational program at a college or university, and another for high school seniors and students currently enrolled in a technical school.

All applicants must be planning to pursue a career in agriculture and must reside within Horizon Farm Credit’s 100 county territory or Washington D.C.

Applications are being accepted online now through January 6, 2023. For more information, please visit FCFoundationforAg.org or email info@FCFoundationforAg.org. Be sure to follow us on social media with the hashtag #OtherSideOfAg.