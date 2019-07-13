Farm safety event draws a crowd in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — Farm safety, dairy cows and ice cream drew in dozens at Penn State Extension’s Farm Safety Twilight tour July 11 at Irishtown Acres dairy farm.

People walked around the farm visiting six stations on different aspects of farm safety, including grain bin safety, emergency preparedness, chemical and pesticide safety and bunker silo safety.

After the self-guided safety tour, two local farm accident survivors shared their stories. The evening closed with ice cream.

The dairy farm, operated by the Paxton family, milks about 450 jersey cows and farms about 1,500 acres of crops to supply their farm and to sell as cash crops.

Farm Safety Twilight event at Irishtown Acres in Mercer County
Justin Brackenrich, an agronomy educator with Penn State Extension, quizzes Elsie, Lilah and Zeke Sturgeon about which liquid on the table is a chemical and which is a drink at the Farm Safety Twilight event. (Rachel Wagoner photo)
Bryan Dickinson, with Penn State Extension, demonstrates how a steep grade can affect the stability of a skidloader as Grant and Gracie Grossman watch at the Penn State Extension's Farm Safety Twilight event at Irishtown Acres farm. (Rachel Wagoner photo)
Tom Schaffer, of Stoneboro, scratches one of the cows at Irishtown Acres farm during the Farm Safety Twilight event hosted by Penn State Extension. (Rachel Wagoner photo)
Adeline and Caroline Carfolo and Laura and Megan Neugebauer, all of Mercer, try to entice some cows with hay at Irishtown Acres farm during the Farm Safety Twilight event hosted by Penn State Extension. (Rachel Wagoner photo)
Jersey cows at Irishtown Acres did not have their mealtime disrupted by the passersby attending the Farm Safety Twilight event hosted by Penn State Extension. (Rachel Wagoner photo)
People gather outside the Paxton family's workshop on their farm, Irishtown Acres, during the Farm Safety Twilight event hosted by Penn State Extension (Rachel Wagoner photo)

 

Rachel is a reporter with Farm and Dairy and a graduate of Clarion University of Pennsylvania. She married a fourth-generation beef and sheep farmer and settled down in her hometown in Beaver County. Before coming to Farm and Dairy, she worked at several daily and weekly newspapers throughout Western Pennsylvania covering everything from education and community news to police and courts.

