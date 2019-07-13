Farm safety event draws a crowd in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — Farm safety, dairy cows and ice cream drew in dozens at Penn State Extension’s Farm Safety Twilight tour July 11 at Irishtown Acres dairy farm.

People walked around the farm visiting six stations on different aspects of farm safety, including grain bin safety, emergency preparedness, chemical and pesticide safety and bunker silo safety.

After the self-guided safety tour, two local farm accident survivors shared their stories. The evening closed with ice cream.

The dairy farm, operated by the Paxton family, milks about 450 jersey cows and farms about 1,500 acres of crops to supply their farm and to sell as cash crops.

