Farm safety event planned at Mercer County dairy

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Penn State Extension is hosting a Farm Safety Twilight tour, from 7-9 p.m., July 11 at Irishtown Acres, 902 Springfield Church Road, Grove City.

The Paxton family will be hosting the event. Some of the hands-on learning stations will include power take-off entanglement simulator, chemical safety, ATV/UTV safety, grain bin hazards and bunk silo safety.

Testimonies from farm accident survivors will be shared. The Farm Safety Twilight will close with an ice cream social.

There is no fee to attend this event. However, preregistration is requested online at https://extension.psu.edu/farm-safety-twilight-meeting or by calling 877-345-0691 weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, contact: Ginger Fenton, extension educator, at 724-662-3141 or gdc3@psu.edu.