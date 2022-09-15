Farm Science Review celebrates diamond anniversary

COLUMBUS — The diamond anniversary of Farm Science Review is on the horizon as the annual farm show is set to celebrate 60 years of research, advancement and education Sept. 20-22 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center.

“Farm Science Review is a critical component of our land-grant mission to provide research-based information and practical education to the people of Ohio and beyond,” said Cathann A. Kress, Ohio State’s vice president for agricultural administration and dean of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences

“We are proud to be the home of the Farm Science Review, a robust show demonstrating the college’s research, and we look forward to carrying out our land-grant mission through the show in its next 60 years.”

With over 2,100 acres dedicated to research, and 600 of those acres being dedicated to field demonstrations at the show, attendees can be sure that they will find something to learn more about at the Farm Science Review.

An opportunity unique to Farm Science Review from other national farm show experiences is being able to witness both corn and soybean harvesting demonstrations scheduled on each of the three days of the show.

“For six decades, Farm Science Review has offered a gathering place to showcase products, services and education to the public to improve profitability, sustainability and excitement for future possibilities,” said Nick Zachrich, Farm Science Review manager.

“As Farm Science Review reaches this milestone for the 60th edition of bringing the industry together, there is a lot of optimism that the next 60 years will be full of new practices and technology that could be displayed at Farm Science Review this September,” Zachrich added.

Livestock producers, row crop farmers and avid gardeners will find a plethora of educational opportunities at this year’s show tailored to their interests, including exhibits ranging from livestock, electric tractors, tractor improvements and educational sessions hosted by Ohio State University Extension personnel.

“OSU Extension’s educational components at the Farm Science Review makes our farm show different than others,” said Sam Custer, interim assistant director for agriculture and natural resources. “The focus on education makes this a must-attend show.”

“This show also demonstrates the ability of our Extension professionals to conduct research and collaborate directly with producers as well as suppliers to improve product outputs, basic knowledge, and profits for all,” added Jacqueline Kirby Wilkins, associate dean and director, OSU Extension.

Tickets for the 2022 Farm Science Review are available to purchase, both online and at Extension offices and select agribusinesses across Ohio and Indiana. More information can be found at fsr.osu.edu.