Farm Science Review inducts Ardrey, Rose into hall of fame

COLUMBUS — The Farm Science Review will induct Clayton W. Rose III and Jerry Ardrey into the 29th class of honorees for the Review’s Hall of Fame, an honor held by 76 others for their contributions to the event.

The Farm Science Review will take place from Sept. 18-20 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center near London, Ohio.

Jerry Ardrey

Ardrey is a native of London and has been in the automotive sales industry his entire life. He worked for his family business as a vehicle dealer and continued with the industry for his career selling truck bodies and other accessories.

Ardrey initially connected with Farm Science Review some 50 years ago providing trucks for exhibitors who were selling dump beds for grain trucks. After just a few years, Ardrey began working for one of the exhibiting companies and continued selling various dump beds for the next 46 years, attending the review as an exhibitor.

Nick Zachrich, Farm Science Review manager, credits Ardrey’s industry knowledge with helping Farm Science Review managers market the event.

“He saw that the products appealed to not just farmers but also to the implement dealers and commercial agricultural suppliers at Farm Science Review,” Zachrich said.

Clayton W. Rose III

Rose, a CPA, has been active with the Farm Science Review since 1969 when he started as a student employee while in high school and continued through his graduation from Ohio State in December 1974.

While working in public accounting, he remained active at the review, managing the gate ticket sales. Starting in 1981, he has overseen the gate sales making sure that the money from tickets sold was accounted for and secure.

Rose was a founding member of the Farm Science Review/Farm Operations Alumni Society and served as its chief financial officer since its inception. He also served as its president.

Rose recently retired from Rea & Associates after almost 44 years in public accounting.