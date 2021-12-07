Farmer-owned MMPA to acquire Superior Dairy

NOVI, Mich. — The Michigan Milk Producers Association will acquire Superior Dairy in Canton, Ohio, a subsidiary of LEL Operating Co.

Under the terms of the acquisition, all of LEL Operating Co.’s subsidiaries — Superior Dairy, Inc.; Creative Edge Design Group, Ltd.; and LEL Logistics, Inc. — will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of MMPA effective Dec. 31.

Ultimately, the new organization will launch a multi-state dairy manufacturing and innovation campus with four facilities in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana, employ a team of more than 625 individuals and service dairy farmers across the Great Lakes region.

Building on the strong partnership developed between the two organizations over the years, the acquisition will bring greater innovation, product diversity and efficiencies to the marketplace.

With Superior Dairy under its umbrella, MMPA will be able to provide a greater focus on go-to market strategies more quickly than operating individually to meet the needs of customers and consumers while continuing to support farmers, employees and other stakeholders.

Both organizations have had long and proud histories of supplying quality milk and milk products to consumers and are strategically aligned on their vision for the future. MMPA is a 106-year-old dairy cooperative, while Superior Dairy was founded in 1922 and will soon celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary.

To generate long-term success of both organizations, the agreement provides for the repurposing and reutilization of each organization’s resources and current manufacturing facilities to better serve MMPA and Superior Dairy’s needs more collaboratively.