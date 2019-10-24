Farmer would like to be a part of the 21st century

Dear Editor:

My wife and I are both teachers at a school that is one-to-one with computer technology. We live on a 120-acre farm where we raise hay and sheep.

Midway up our road is a cable from Armstrong that they did not want to bring to us and our five neighbors. At the other end of the road at the corner of our property is a line owned by Spectrum.

We sell a lot of breeding stock in and out of state. It is really hard to grow our business and compete with others who have really good websites and social media to communicate and advertise.

We have a hot spot that is marginal at best so we have to monitor our data all the time or pay an inflated price to get more.

The part that is most discerning is when we run low on data we then pay to connect the hot spot in our car so our kids can do homework. That’s right — our kids even in the winter will sometimes have to sit in the car outside to research or complete and send homework.

It would be nice to part of the 21st century.

Adam Staley

Bellville, Ohio