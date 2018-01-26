FarmHer event coming to Ohio State Feb. 23

COLUMBUS — FarmHer made its debut on RFD-TV in 2016 with a focus on women who manage and work on farms big and small across the U.S.

In an effort to inspire young women to pursue careers in agricultures, “Grow by FarmHer” events were also launched.

The events target women ages 16-22 and offer a day of networking with fellow women in agriculture and an opportunity to discover their passions for agriculture.

This year, the Grow by FarmHer events are coming to Ohio State University, Feb. 23; West Virginia State University, Feb. 22; and North Carolina State University, Feb. 20.

Grow by FarmHer

The day will open with keynote speaker Cristen Clark, a food blogger at Food and Swine and pig farmer from Iowa, who will share what she wishes she would have known when she was 22.

Marlene Eick, co-owner of Herdmark Media in Wooster, Ohio, will be the afternoon keynote speaker, discussing leadership opportunities for women.

A panel discussion will include women in all different areas of agriculture and professional women will join Grow participants during lunch to discuss career interests and goals.

FarmHer founder Marji Guyler-Alaniz will close the day by sharing her inspiration for the FarmHer brand.

“Our goal with the Grow series of events is to show young women that they can do anything they set their mind to,” said Guyler-Alaniz.

Whether Grow participants are looking to expand their interests in agriculture, continue their education in the many diverse ag-related majors, or are wondering what their future career opportunities might be, the “Grow by FarmHer” events are a way to connect with mentors and the women who are leading the industry.

Register

Registration for these events is $35 per individual and $30 per person in a group of four or more; Tickets are limited.

A full agenda, registration link and details on each state event can be found at GrowbyFarmHer.com. Registration closes Feb. 1.