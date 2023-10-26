Farmland preservation program set for Nov. 2

WOOSTER, Ohio — A free program on options to preserve the family farm will be held Nov. 2 at the Buckeye Agricultural Museum and Education Center, 877 W. Old Lincolnway.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the first presentation beginning at 5:30 p.m. by Robert E. Moore from Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program discussing the proactive steps that can be implemented to help keep farmland in the family.

Three members from the Ag Success Team will then present how their organizations assist landowners with easements. Tate Emerson, executive director of Killbuck Watershed Land Trust, will talk about how KWLT partners with communities to preserve the rural and natural integrity of land throughout the Killbuck Watershed and neighboring areas. Jessica Eikleberry, Wayne County Farmland Preservation Specialist, will explain the different preservation tools available from the Ohio Department of Farmland Preservation.

Attendees can also learn about applying for Historic Family Farm status if their farm has been continuously owned by your family for at least 100 years. This distinction will give applicants five additional points = if applying for a permanent easement through the Department of Farmland Preservation. Currently, there are nearly 2,000 farms enrolled in the program since its inception in 1993.

In addition, there will be information available about the American Farmland Trust, The Wilderness Center and The Nature Conservancy.

Attend one or all sessions and peruse the extensive collections at the museum, which will be open until 9 p.m. Registration is not required. For more information, contact 330-464-0624.