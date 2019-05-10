Fellowship will help students in livestock field

DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Pork Board is accepting applications through May 22 for an agricultural marketing fellowship.

Students who are accepted for full-time enrollment in a graduate/professional school program for the 2019-2020 academic year are encouraged to apply.

Up to three students will be selected for fellowships of $20,000 spread across two academic years.

The fellowship requires students to pursue coursework and research in the livestock and meat marketing areas.

The guidelines and application form for the fellowship application can be found at https://library.pork.org/l/2408f6fb0ca9e94a/. Send all submission materials by May 22 to: National Pork Board, Attention Bill Winkelman, 1776 NW 114th St., Clive, IA 50325.