Field day to look at crop and livestock integration

APPLE CREEK, Ohio — Fertilizer prices, soil health concerns, and extreme weather events have led many Ohio row crop growers to consider the benefits and barriers of adding manure, perennial crops in rotation and other livestock production elements to their row crop operations. An Ohio State research project has spent the last year and a half working with farmers to study the economic and environmental tradeoffs associated with different approaches to integrating livestock and row crop production.

The research team has collected on-farm samples and interview data from 31 Ohio farms to compare outcomes associated with different levels of crop and livestock integration. Members of the community are welcome to review and discuss results from the study’s first growing season at a project field day from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 30, at 12892 Western Road, Apple Creek, Ohio.

The field day will feature a panel of local farmers and conversation about strategies and approaches to crop and livestock integration, as well as soil health study results and a catered meal. For more information, register online at go.osu.edu/IDEAS23Field Day or call the study program manager at 330-263-3634. There is no cost to attend but registration is requested for meal planning.