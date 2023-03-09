Finalists announced for Golden Owl Award

Golden Owl Award sponsor representatives from Ohio FFA, Nationwide, Ohio Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America and AgCredit visit Big Walnut High School to honor Jeff Stimmell, agricultural educator and FFA Advisor (pictured with plaque). Stimmell is one of 10 honorees recognized during the 2022-23 year. (Submitted photo)

COLUMBUS — To shed light on the contributions of Ohio’s leading agricultural teachers, the Ohio FFA, Nationwide, Ohio Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America and AgCredit are honoring 10 exceptional teachers as finalists for the Golden Owl Award. 

The Golden Owl Award accumulated more than 500 nominations for the state’s top agricultural teachers from local students, parents, fellow teachers and community members across the state during the nomination period from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31. 

Ohio’s 2022-2023 Golden Owl Award finalists are: 

  Krysteena Lawrence, Elmwood High School 

  Jeffrey Karcher, Bellevue High School 

  Heather Tegtmeier, Northwestern High School

  Donald Barnhart, Leipsic High School 

  Erynn Hayes, Trotwood-Madison High School 

  Jeffrey Stimmell, Big Walnut High School

  Judd Baker, Fairfield Union High School

  Kayla Richter, Monroe Central High School 

  Kelly Rickabaugh, Greene County Career Center

  Katherine Dickson, Gallia Academy High School

Each finalist was presented with an individualized plaque in front of fellow teachers and students and received a $500 donation to their school’s agricultural program to support future educational efforts. Next, they’ll be entered into a final selection stage for the chance to be crowned as Ohio’s Ag Educator of the Year, earning an additional $3,000 Nationwide-funded donation to their school’s agriculture program and the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy. 

Nationwide established the Golden Owl Award to honor the contributions of teachers and support their programs with additional resources to assist their continued educational efforts. This year, the award program honors outstanding ag educators in nine states: California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Dakota.

