First FARM Friday set for Aug. 2

COSHOCTON, Ohio — The Coshocton Soil and Water Conservation District will host First FARM Friday on Main Street, Aug. 2, from 5-7:30 p.m.

The 300 block of Main Street will be filled with farm machinery, animals, displays, antique tractors, food samples and vendors.

Kids 12 and under can complete a stamp card by visiting at least 12 of the 21 stations to receive a free cup of custard.

Kids can also do the pedal tractor course. After completing their stamp card and pedal tractor course, kids’ names will be entered into a drawing for Coshocton County Fair passes.

Food will be available for purchase from area 4-H clubs and the Silver Hammer Food Truck.