First-year winner claims chicken flying title at Geauga County Fair

By -
0
1
Geauga chicken flying contest
Meagan Bellan, the substitute principal of West Geauga Middle School, won the chicken flying contest at The Great Geauga County Fair Sept. 1. Pictured from left to right are West Geauga Local Schools Superintendent Richard Markwardt, Bellan (holding the winning chicken, of course), Geauga County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz and Bob Rogish of the Geauga County Farm Bureau. Photo credit: David Somrack.

Fairgoers and children from the Geauga Grow and Know program filled the grandstands at The Great Geauga County Fair yesterday afternoon to watch the highly-anticipated chicken flying contest.

Meagan Bellan, the substitute principal of West Geauga Middle School, claimed this year’s chicken flying championship, and with it, the top prize — a humorous trophy, fittingly featuring a plunger and chicken, and a year of bragging rights.

The chicken contest is a fan-favorite event the community looks forward to every year. The event was coordinated by Michael Blair.

Geauga chicken flying contest
Spectators filled the stands to watch the highly-anticipated chicken flying contest at The Great Geauga County Fair on Sept. 1. Photo credit: David Somrack.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.