First-year winner claims chicken flying title at Geauga County Fair

Fairgoers and children from the Geauga Grow and Know program filled the grandstands at The Great Geauga County Fair yesterday afternoon to watch the highly-anticipated chicken flying contest.

Meagan Bellan, the substitute principal of West Geauga Middle School, claimed this year’s chicken flying championship, and with it, the top prize — a humorous trophy, fittingly featuring a plunger and chicken, and a year of bragging rights.

The chicken contest is a fan-favorite event the community looks forward to every year. The event was coordinated by Michael Blair.