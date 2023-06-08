Fish for free in West Virginia, June 10 and 11

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend will return June 10-11; it is part of a nationwide effort to make fishing more accessible to the public. During these two days, residents and nonresidents are able to fish for free in West Virginia’s public lakes, streams and rivers without having to buy a license.

West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend isn’t limited to giving new anglers a chance to try the sport out. People who have fished in the past but haven’t renewed their license in years are encouraged to participate.

As part of the weekend the WVDNR will host its annual fishing derby for kids at Little Beaver State Park June 10. The event gives children an opportunity to receive basic fishing instruction and to enjoy time outdoors with friends and family. The event is free to attend, but anglers will need to register to participate. Registration will take place on-site from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on the day of the derby.

Anglers who want to continue fishing after this weekend can purchase or renew a fishing license at WVfish.com.