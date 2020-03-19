Fishing opportunities in Erie County

COLUMBUS — Anglers interested in fishing Cold Creek in Erie County this year need to enter a special lottery drawing open now until March 31 conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Approximately 100 adult and 90 youth permits will be issued.

Cold Creek is one of Ohio’s most productive and unique fishing streams, and a half-mile section of the creek located at the Castalia State Fish Hatchery will be open to lottery winners on select dates between May 1 and Nov. 27.

Anglers interested in fishing the trout stream are required to apply for the drawing with a non-refundable $3 fee between now and March 31. Application information is available at wildohio.gov or by calling 800-WILDLIFE (945-3543). Mail applications are required to be postmarked by March 31. Only one application is allowed per person.

There is one season for adult anglers (May 1-Nov. 27), and one for youth anglers (June 8-Aug. 7).

Applicants of the youth lottery are required to be between 4-15 when they apply. Individuals selected to participate will be allowed to bring two adults and three youths under the age of 16 (no more than six people total).

Participation is determined by a computer-generated random drawing in April. The results of the adult drawing will be posted at wildohio.gov.

Successful youth applicants will be notified by mail. All permits are mailed. Applicants not chosen will not be notified.

Anglers are required to check in at the Castalia State Fish Hatchery upon arrival, and check out at the end of their session.

Fishing sessions are open from 7 to 11 a.m. for adult events, with the exception of special Friday sessions in May and June. For the youth events, anglers are assigned to one of the two sessions per day (7-11 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

All anglers 16 and older are required to possess a 2020 Ohio fishing license when fishing at Castalia.

Special fishing rules are in effect for these events to ensure that a quality fishing experience is maintained throughout the season. One of these special rules prohibits catch-and-release fishing, as anglers are required to keep all fish that they catch. The daily bag limit is five trout per angler with no minimum length limit.

An Ohio resident annual fishing license costs $25; a one-day fishing license costs $14. Those anglers who purchase a one-day fishing license may later return it to a license agent to receive credit toward purchase of an annual fishing license.