Five records set at 2018 Carroll County Fair market livestock sale

(Photos/Reported by Susan Crowell)
July 20-21, 2018
Market Sale Total: $418,460.30
Still items (40) $18,090.00
Total: $436,550.30
(Click on exhibitor’s name to see photo, and scroll down to see slide show of all the large animal champions.)
STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 47
Average: $2.80 with champions
$2.22 without champions
Grand champion: Allison Davis
Bid: $11.50/pound Weight: 1,340 pounds
Buyer: Huebner Chevrolet
Reserve champion and Senior Outstanding Market Beef Exhibitor: Destiny Higgins
Bid: RECORD: $6.55/pound Weight: 1,325 pounds
Buyer: Miner’s Tractor Sales
Grand champion carcass steer: Jaret Lane
Bid: RECORD: $7/pound Weight: 655 pounds
Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance
Reserve champion carcass steer: Joey Ocel
Bid: RECORD: $6/pound Weight: 740 pounds
Buyer: Ponderosa Steakhouse
Grand champion Carroll County bred and raised: Josie Burgett
Bid: RECORD: $5.50/pound Weight: 1,240 pounds
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats
Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Kaiden Barker
Bid: RECORD: $4.25/pound Weight: 1,153 pounds
Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance
Junior Outstanding Market Beef Exhibitor: Camryn Barker
Best rate of gain: Lily Marteney
HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 99
Average: $4.27 a pound with champions
$3.63 without champions
Grand champion and Senior Outstanding Market Hog Exhibitor: Destiny Higgins
Bid: RECORD: $40/pound Weight: 275 pounds
Buyer: All American Scales, Paris-Washington Insurance
Reserve champion: Dakota Walters
Bid: RECORD: $10/pound Weight: 265 pounds
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats
Grand champion carcass hog: Jadyn Pidgeon
Bid: $12/pound Weight: 162 pounds
Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance
Reserve champion carcass hog: Alexis Snair
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 193 pounds
Buyer: Linda and Mike Moreland
Grand champion Carroll County bred and raised: Collin Eckard
Bid: $5/pound Weight: 260 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford Waynesburg
Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Max Held
Bid: $4.75/pound Weight: 285 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Stephen Dowell
Junior Outstanding Market Hog Exhibitor: Troy Lane
DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS
Number of Market Lots: 31
Average: $2 a pound with champions
$1.85 without champions
Grand champion: Lynden Ferguson
Bid: $3.75/pound Weight: 572 pounds
Buyer: Heritage Cooperative
Reserve champion: Ellie Shafer
Bid: $3/pound Weight: 613 pounds
Buyer: Consumers National Bank
Grand champion Carroll County bred and raised and Senior Outstanding Dairy Beef Exhibitor: Shelby Rhodes
Bid: $2/pound Weight: 650 pounds
Buyer: McFeeley Landscaping & Design
Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Alyssa Houyouse
Bid: $3.25/pound Weight: 617 pounds
Buyer: Randall Kiko
Junior Outstanding Dairy Beef Exhibitor: Quentin Rosenberger
LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 30
Average: $5.93 a pound with champions
$3.65 without champions
Grand champion: Dakota Walters
Bid: $24/pound Weight: 145 pounds
Buyer: Huebner Chevrolet
Reserve champion and Junior Outstanding Market Lamb Exhibitor: Alexandria Householder
Bid: $18/pound Weight: 131 pounds
Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance
Grand champion carcass lamb: Hannah Petersen
Bid: $21/pound Weight: 73 pounds
Buyer: Ace Portable Restrooms
Reserve champion carcass lamb: Makenzie Burgett
Bid: $14/pound Weight: 71 pounds
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats
Grand champion Carroll County bred and raised: Hannah Petersen
Bid: $8/pound Weight: 139 pounds
Buyer: D&J Sales and Service
Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Emmy Days
Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 127 pounds
Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance
Senior Outstanding Lamb Exhibitor: Carson Shellenbarger
DAIRY BASKETS
Number of Market Lots: 5
Total: $7,250 (proceeds are divided among the junior fair dairy cattle exhibitors)
GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 25
Average: $9.84 a pound with champions
$8.60 without champions
Grand champion: Krystin Dinger
Bid: $11/pound
Buyer: Dr. John Walters
Reserve champion: Emma Shafer
Bid: $20.50/pound
Buyer: Morningstar Farm, Top Secret Cattle
TURKEYS
Number of Market Lots: 18
Average: $466.67 with champions
$368.75 without champions
Grand champion: Levi Kiko
Bid: $1,850
Buyer: Roger and Carol Kiko
Reserve champion: Krystin Dinger
Bid: $650
Buyer: Chesapeake Energy
CHICKENS
Number of Market Lots: 63
Average: $742.86/pen of three, with champions
$715.57/pen without champions
Grand champion: Olivia Gromley
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Carroll County Firewood, Morningstar Farms
Reserve champion: Allison Davis
Bid: $1,950
Buyer: John and Ruth Davis
DUCKS
Number of Market Lots: 12 (pen of two)
Average: $491.67/pen with champions
$440/pen without champions
Grand champion: Hannah Petersen
Bid: $880
Buyer: Chesapeake Energy
Reserve champion: Christopher Gromley
Bid: $700
Buyer: Gateway Royalty
RABBITS
Number of Market Lots: 13 (pen of three)
Average: $790.38/pen with champions
$613.64/pen without champions
Grand champion: Emma Kiko
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: Iron Acres
Reserve champion: Maddie Burgett
Bid: $1,125
Buyer: Hawk Farms, Jason and Jackie McIntire
STILL LOTS
Number of Lots: 40
Total: $18,090
Auctioneers and Ringmen: Doug Milano, Geno Kiko, Billy Birney, Mike Lozier, Mike Schmuck
Fair Queen and King: Megan Poorman and Dakota Walters