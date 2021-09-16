Fly fishing sessions planned in northeastern Ohio in Oct.

AKRON — Individuals interested in learning the art of fly fishing are invited to attend a free, three-part course in October. These family-friendly events are designed for beginning anglers and are scheduled for locations in northeast Ohio.

The first session will be part one of an introduction to fly fishing, and will be Oct. 6, 6-9 p.m., at the Wildlife District Three Headquarters, 912 Portage Lakes Drive, in Akron. Students will learn how to assemble fly fishing tackle, how to tie essential knots and how to recognize various fly patterns used to catch fish. This session also includes casting and an opportunity to fish.

Part two of an introduction to fly fishing will be Oct. 13, 6-9 p.m., at the same location. Students will practice casting and fishing in the first part of the session, then will learn how to tie flies. The event will end with a question and answer session.

The last session will be a “meet the stream” and fly fishing event, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be at Apple Creek, in Grosjean Park, Freedlander Road, in Wooster. Students can participate in releasing hatchery-raised rainbow trout into Apple Creek. A stream walk will teach students how to recognize holding areas for trout, as well as how to approach and fish in the stream.

Additional details are provided to participants upon pre-registration. Nearly all fishing equipment and tying supplies are provided (a limited number of waders are available). Applicants are required to be at least 12, and youths must be accompanied by an adult.

Pre-registration is required at wildohio.gov. Space is limited to the first 25 registered, and participants are required to attend all three sessions. All anglers 16 and older must have a 2021-22 Ohio fishing license.