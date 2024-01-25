Forestry group to talk tree farms

DOVER, Ohio — At the East Central Ohio Forestry Association meeting, on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m., Jake Peer, chairman of the Ohio Tree Farm Committee, will discuss the American Tree Farm System program enrollment requirements and benefits.

Tree Farm members commit to responsibly managing their property for wood, wildlife, water and recreation and are allowed to display a trademarked diamond-shaped sign if accepted into the program.

ECOFA is an organization of persons interested in improving their woodlands and in forestry-related topics.The public is cordially invited to attend the free meetings which are held monthly at Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St, Dover.