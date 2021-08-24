Four public hearings scheduled for solar farms in Ohio

Public hearings are scheduled in Ohio for four proposed utility-scale solar farms that would cover more than 8,000 acres of land.

Yellow Wood Solar, Tymochtee Solar, Birch Solar and Dodson Creek Solar would generate a combined 837 megawatts of power, if they are all approved by the Ohio Power Siting Board.

Details about public hearings

The purpose of the local public hearing is to allow individuals who are not parties to the case to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility. Testimony is limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the Ohio Power Siting Board.

Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and testify in the order in which they register. If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing.

Yellow Wood Solar

Yellow Wood Solar Energy, LLC is proposing to construct a 300 megawatt solar farm in Clark and Jefferson townships in Clinton County. The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 20, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Hall, 958 West Main Street, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

The project would sit on about 4,395 acres of leased land and include racking systems, high voltage transformers, a substation, meteorological towers, access roads and a perimeter fence.

Additional information regarding the proposed solar facility is available online at www.OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 20-1680-EL-BGN.

Tymochtee Solar

Tymochtee Solar, LLC proposes constructing a 120 megawatt solar farm in Tymochtee and Sycamore townships in Wyandot County. The hearing is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Wyandot County Fair – Master’s Building, 10171 OH-53, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

The Tymochtee Solar farm would sit on about 800 acres within a 1,900-acre project area and include electrical collection lines, inverters, a substation and switchyard, a generation interconnect line, weather stations, access roads and perimeter fencing.

Additional information regarding the proposed solar facility is available online at www.OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 21-0004-EL-BGN.

Birch Solar I

Birch Solar 1 LLC is proposing to build a 300 megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Allen and Auglaize counties. The hearing is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Allen County Fairgrounds Youth Activities Building, 2750 Harding Highway, Lima, Ohio 45804.

The Birch Solar project will sit on 1,410 acres within a 2,345-acre project area. This will include racking systems, high voltage transformers, a substation, meteorological towers, access roads and a perimeter fence.

Additional information regarding the proposed facility is available online at www.OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 20-1605-EL-BGN.

Dodson Creek

Dodson Creek Solar LLC proposed building a 117 megawatt solar‑powered electric generation facility in Hamer and Dodson townships in Highland County. The hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 10, Wharton Building, Highland County Fairgrounds, 604 John Street, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

The Dodson Creek Solar project will sit on about 1,429 acres and include electrical collection lines, inverters, a substation and switchyard, a generation interconnect line, weather stations, access roads and perimeter fencing. Additional information regarding the proposed solar facility is available online at www.OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 20-1814-EL-BGN.