Free dairy learning experiences for all ages available online

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association launched a family resources addition to its dairy-themed website for all ages to enjoy from home.

Whether you are looking for a virtual farm tour, a new educational activity or a dairy recipe or craft, this is the place.

Visit www.padairymens.com and go to the family resources tab to select the dairy activity of your choice:

Discover Dairy. The farm is brought to you through this interactive cross-curricular, multi-level lesson series that meets Pennsylvania state education standards and anchors for science, math and reading.

Virtual Learning Library. This is for elementary and middle school teachers and students.

Farm Life — a virtual experience. This lets visitors visit a dairy farm or meet a dairy farmer to learn more about farm life.

The Calving Corner. This highlights the live dairy cow birthing center at the PA Farm Show, where dairy farm families share life on the farm videos.

There are also free educational games, children’s books and songs, arts, crafts, experiments, family and kids friendly recipes and more.

Over the past several weeks, Dairyman Dave has been sharing more frequent updates from his family farm with followers and milkshake fans on social media, since that’s where people are turning for news, activities and entertainment, given the current social distancing measures in place.

To hear Dave’s video message about the new resources, go to PA Dairymen’s Association YouTube at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=HEYnzY1L-nU.