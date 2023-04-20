Free largemouth bass fishing class in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – As temperatures warm, the feeding activity of one of Ohio’s most popular sport fish, the largemouth bass, climbs. Learn how to take advantage of this spring fishing opportunity at an upcoming free class hosted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Division of Wildlife experts will present basic bass fishing strategies April 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. The seminar will take place at Brushwood Lodge in Furnace Run Metro Park in Akron. Topics include bass ecology and biology, equipment and lure selection, northeast Ohio fishing destinations and tips for locating bass in inland lakes.

Additionally, the class will include a hands-on component requiring a fishing license for participants 16 years of age and older. Licenses can be purchased online, on the HuntFish OH mobile app, or from participating sales agents. Class participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather as portions of this class will be held outdoors.

The class is available at no cost, but pre-registration is required as spaces are limited. Call Ken Fry at 330-245-3030 or register on the Wild Ohio Harvest Community page at wildohio.gov.