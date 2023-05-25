Fulton County farm becomes sixth to join Ohio Farmland Preservation Program

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture said 74 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Thomas A. Herr, Jr. and Jennifer M. Herr in Fulton County have become the sixth Ohio farm owners to join the program this year.

An agricultural easement in farmland preservation is a voluntary agreement between the landowner and ODA, where the landowner agrees to perpetually maintain the land predominately in agricultural use. In exchange, the landowner is either compensated or may be entitled to a tax deduction.

In partnership with ODA, local sponsor Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District played a significant role in securing this agreement.

Since the Office of Farmland Preservation began in 1998, 686 farms totaling 103,620 acres have entered into agreements. This enables Ohio to continually be a top producer in aiding all Ohioans.

Funds from the purchase of these easements are invested in the local economy by the landowners who use them by expanding their farming operations, purchasing new equipment, reducing debt, adding conservation practices, planning for retirement, sending their children to college or for other purposes. When the state purchases a farmland easement, the proceeds are plowed into Ohio’s economy and our agriculture industry is preserved for future generations.