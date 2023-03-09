Garrison is Ohio veterinarian of year

COLUMBUS — Brad Garrison, of Wooster, Ohio, has been dubbed the 2022 Ohio Veterinarian of the Year. The award, considered the Ohio Veterinary Medical Association’s highest honor, was presented by outgoing president Barbara Musolf during a special ceremony at the annual Midwest Veterinary Conference, March 1.

A 1983 graduate of The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine, Garrison is highly involved in the veterinary community, having served as OVMA president in 2015 and participating in a number of committees. He has volunteered at OVMA’s Veterinary Education Center at the Ohio State Fair, is a longtime member of the Killbuck Valley Veterinary Association and has testified before the Ohio General Assembly on behalf of the veterinary profession.

A dairy practitioner for more than 30 years, Garrison was actively involved in the development of dairy cattle standards when the Ohio Livestock Care Standards Board was established in 2009. In 2020, Gov. Mike DeWine appointed him to fill a vacancy on the board, a term which ended in January of this year.

Garrison practices large animal medicine and is co-owner of New Pittsburg Veterinary Clinic. He and his wife Jane have two children, Shannon and Spencer.

New president. During the Association’s annual business meeting, also held at the MVC, a new president was named. Eric Gordon, of Marysville, Ohio, will serve as the OVMA president.

A 1997 OSU CVM graduate and a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Preventive Medicine, Gordon is the medical director at OSU Large Animal Services in Marysville, as well as a clinical professor at the veterinary college.

In addition to serving on the OVMA board for several years, he is a longtime member of the MVC Food Animal and Small Ruminants education planning committees. An ardent supporter and mentor of students, Dr. Gordon is the coordinator for Ohio Dairy Veterinarians’ student externship and employment program, co-advisor of the OSU Food Animal Medicine Club, and is a 4-H volunteer and speaker.