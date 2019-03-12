Geauga County Farm Bureau offers 2019 scholarships

ORWELL, Ohio — The Geauga County Farm Bureau is offering scholarship opportunities to students pursuing a post-high school education.

Applicant’s parent/legal guardian or themselves must be a current Geauga County Farm Bureau member at the time of application and payout. They must be a full-time enrollee of an accredited 2- or 4-year college, university or technical school. First-year applicants must prove enrollment or admission status. Prior recipients may reapply. Eligibility and approval of applicants will be determined at the discretion of the Geauga County Board of Trustees or their designee.

No handwritten forms will be accepted. The fillable form is available at www.geaugafb.org, by emailing geauga@ofbf.org or by calling the Geauga County Farm Bureau office at 440.426.2195.

Applications must be received or postmarked by April 20, 2019. They may be mailed to the office, faxed to 440.426.9103, emailed to geauga@ofbf.org, or hand delivered to the Geauga County Farm Bureau office at 28 W. Jefferson Street, Jefferson, Ohio 44047.