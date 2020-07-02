Geauga Park District opens hunting applications

CHARDON, Ohio — Adult and youth applications to participate in Geauga Park District’s 2020-21 Controlled Hunting Program for White-tailed Deer are being accepted through July 31. The form is available at geaugaparkdistrict.org, or for pick-up at The West Woods Nature Center, Big Creek Park’s Meyer Center and Great Lakes Outdoor Supply, in Middlefield, Ohio.

All lottery winners will be notified and required to complete qualifications before the hunt. With 13 hunting seasons since its inception, Geauga Park District’s program has established itself as safe and effective.

Learn more about the program, including approved 2020-21 dates and locations when available, at geaugaparkdistrict.org. For more on Geauga Park District offerings, call 440-286-9516 or visit the website.