Geauga SWCD holds rain barrel auction

CHARDON, Ohio — The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District has rolled out its 2023 Rain Barrel Yard Art Campaign.

Through this community initiative, five local artists have transformed 55-gallon recycled plastic barrels into beautiful, repurposed rain barrels that uniquely reflect Geauga County’s natural, cultural, agricultural or historical resources.

The decorated barrels being auctioned off will help save water, alleviate flooding and reduce stormwater pollution by collecting rooftop runoff to water landscapes. They are available for bidding until 3 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Minimum bids start at $125, and all bids will include the 6.75% required sales tax.

Interested parties can view the decorated barrels, ready their stories and submit bids at https://www.geaugaswcd.com/education/rain-barrels/.

Proceeds from the auction will support the Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District’s education programs.