Geauga SWCD names Conservation Teacher of the Year

CHARDON, Ohio — Bruce Cline, Gaitway High School intervention specialist focusing on English and Science, has been selected as the 2023 Conservation Teacher of the Year by the Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District.

Individuals are chosen for their exemplary efforts, accomplishments and commitment to conservation education.

Cline began teaching 42 years ago at Mentor Christian School, and for the last 11 years, he has been at Gaitway High School, a unique school serving students with social and emotional disabilities that make it difficult for them to be successful in the more traditional school setting. Located at Fieldstone Farm Therapy Riding Center in Bainbridge Township (Geauga County), Gaitway serves students from 11 school districts in four counties.

Throughout his career at Gaitway High School, Cline, a Franklin B. Walter Outstanding Educator, has gone above and beyond to engage his students in many learning opportunities available throughout the county and community to positively impact the students’ interests and proficiency in the sciences.

Cline provided hands-on lessons for students to study the pond, forest and meadow ecosystems of their campus, including taking water samples in their pond, wildlife observations, hiking the trails, fishing and other inquiry-based learning experiences. Assisted with an Ag in the Classroom grant from Geauga SWCD to build a small greenhouse as a project-based learning assignment, Cline uses the greenhouse projects to help incorporate and reinforce math and language arts standards. The students also plant edible garnishes in raised beds that are sold to local restaurants.

Bruce Cline is passionate about enabling each student to reach his/her fullest potential. His efforts in fostering environmental stewardship in secondary students are helping to shape their future and the future of Geauga County.