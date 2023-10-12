Geauga SWCD to hold annual dinner, election Oct. 26

CHARDON, Ohio — The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District is holding its annual dinner and election Oct. 26 at the Claridon Woodlands Lodge, 11383 Claridon Troy Road. Election is from 6-7 p.m. and dinner begins at 7 p.m.

The cost of dinner is $15 per person. Visit geaugaswcd.com to register or call 440-834-1122 for more information.

Candidates for board supervisor include Mike Henry and Robert Lausin. Anyone wishing to vote who cannot attend the annual dinner may do so by stopping by the Geauga SWCD office,12611 Ravenwood Drive, Suite 240, Chardon, 44024, during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or by making a request for an absentee voting ballot by calling 440-834-1122 or emailing clair@geauga.oh.gov. All completed ballots must be received by 3:30 p.m. Oct. 26.