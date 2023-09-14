Geology Road Show set for Sept. 30

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Geologist Cheryl Mattevi will conduct a Geology Road Show where visitors can learn all about rocks, minerals and fossils. The show will take place under the pavilion from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, 12884 Echo Dell Road.

Visitors will learn how to find rocks, minerals and fossils and how to manage a collection. Participants are also welcome to bring their own specimens for identification.

For more information, or to request an appointment, visit beavercreekwildlife.org.