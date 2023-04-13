Get ready for Ohio’s wild turkey hunting season

COLUMBUS — A spring tradition since 1966, Ohio’s wild turkey hunting seasons begin in April. This spring, hunters will benefit from two years of above-average turkey hatches.

Ohio’s 2023 youth wild turkey hunting season will be April 15 and April 16. During the youth hunting season, hunters ages 17 and under can participate with a valid youth hunting license ($10 for a one-year license) and youth turkey permit ($16). Licenses and permits can be purchased on the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System or at participating license sales agents. Youth hunters are required to be accompanied by a non-hunting adult over 18. Hunting hours during the youth season are 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.

Ohio’s regular seasons are divided into two zones. The south zone opens to hunters, April 22, and the northeast zone opens to hunters, April 29. The season limit is one bearded turkey. In both the south zone and northeast zone, turkey hunting hours for the first nine days of the season are from 30 minutes before sunrise until noon. For the remainder of the season, hours are extended until sunset. The season ends in the south zone, May 21, and in the northeast zone, May 28. Turkey hunters are required to have a valid hunting license and a spring turkey permit unless exempted.

In youth and statewide seasons, hunters are required to game check their harvested bird no later than 11:30 p.m. on the day it was taken. The division of wildlife’s automated game check system is available on wildohio.gov, on the HuntFish OH mobile app, by phone at 877-824-4864, or at a participating license agent. Reporting your harvest allows the division of wildlife to monitor wild turkey populations and impacts management decisions on wild turkeys.

Visit the Wild Ohio Harvest Community page for information on how to get started, hunting workshops, special hunting opportunities for mentors and new hunters and wild game recipes. New hunters, both adults and youth, can purchase an apprentice hunting license to gain experience alongside a licensed hunter without having completed a hunter education course.