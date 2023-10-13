Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off to take place on Oct. 14 in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio — This year’s Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers Weigh-Off will mark 29 years and take place on Oct. 14 at Parks Garden Center, 9010 Youngstown-Salem Road, Canfield, Ohio.

This year’s contests will include the heaviest giant pumpkin, watermelon, tomato and field pumpkin as well as the widest sunflower head and the longest gourd.

The prize money for the heaviest giant pumpkin contest could exceed $5,000 while prize money in total will exceed $20,000. The giant pumpkin weigh-off will begin at 10 a.m. and last until the final pumpkin is weighed.

Last year’s heaviest giant pumpkin winner was Andy Wolf from New York with a pumpkin weighing 2,493 pounds. Currently, the Pennsylvania state record is at 2,405 pounds held by Erik Gunstrom of Harrison City, Pennsylvania. and the overall U.S. record remains set at 2,560 pounds by Travis Geingers of Anoka, Minnesota.

Any member who wants to compete must submit their entry by Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. at www.ovgpg.com.