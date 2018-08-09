Grants available in Pa. to protect working farmland

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pa. Department of Environmental Protection has $1 million of grant funding available to Pennsylvania farmers for pollution prevention and natural resource protection projects through the Small Business Advantage grants.

Grants

For the first time, grants will be available to farmers for projects that reduce and prevent pollution on working lands.

Natural resource protection projects include riparian buffers, streambank fencing, and agricultural stormwater management projects, with the goal of reducing sediment and nutrient loads in our waterways.

Businesses can apply for 50 percent matching funds of up to $9,500.

Only costs incurred between July 20, 2018, and June 30, 2019, are eligible. Applications will be considered on a first come, first served basis.

Applications must be submitted through the Commonwealth’s Single Application for Assistance website.